Left Menu

Science News Roundup: For deep-diving elephant seals; people with HIV at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:30 IST
Science News Roundup: For deep-diving elephant seals; people with HIV at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat

For elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the world's seal family - it is hard work to stay fat. Scientists have conducted the most thorough study to date of the unique feeding behavior of northern elephant seals, focusing on the females of the species during arduous two-month post-breeding migrations in the northeastern Pacific Ocean.

Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist

The discovery of the oldest known human burial site, a child's grave in a Kenyan cave, sheds new light on the emotional life of early Homo sapiens, the head of archaeology for the east African country's museums said on Wednesday. Scientists announced last week that they had found the site, dating to around 78,000 years ago, where a youngster they have nicknamed 'Mtoto' or 'child' in Swahili was buried in a cave called Panga ya Saidi near the Kenyan coast.

mRNA vaccines appear effective vs India variant; people with HIV at higher risk for severe COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. mRNA vaccines likely effective against India variant

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter. The novel coronavirus...

Mexico's Caribbean coast at 'imminent risk' of lockdown

The governor of Mexicos resort-studded Caribbean coast said Thursday his state is at imminent risk of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily. Gov. Carlos Joaqun said the state of Quintana Roo, home to resorts like Ca...

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021