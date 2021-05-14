District admin cremates 2 more bodies found near Ganga in UP after video of dogs mauling them goes viral

Two more bodies found lying on the banks of the Ganga were cremated by the Ballia district administration, after a video of a few stray dogs dragging and mauling the corpses went viral on social media.

Fefna SHO Sanjay Tripathi said he got the information about the corpses on Thursday afternoon, following which a team of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Yadav reached Sagarpali village and cremated the bodies.

It appears that the bodies were left in the river by family members after completing rituals, he said.

According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia, and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area.

However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

