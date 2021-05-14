Left Menu

Monsoon to make early arrival over Kerala: IMD

Hence, the monsoon advance over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is very likely around May 21.The India Meteorological Department IMD has said monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:46 IST
Monsoon to make early arrival over Kerala: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

''This year, the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on 31st May with a model error of plus/minus 4 days,'' the IMD said.

In the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. According to the new normal dates of monsoon onset or progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22. As a cyclone is expected to form over the Arabian Sea, the cross-equatorial south westerlies have temporarily strengthened over the Arabian Sea. The cross-equatorial flow is very likely to strengthen and deepen over the Bay of Bengal from May 20 and a sustained rainfall activity is likely over the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Nicobar Islands from May 21. Hence, the monsoon advance over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is very likely around May 21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study associates e-cigarette use with wheezing, shortness of breath

A research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference, found that the use of e-cigarettes is associated with wheezing and shortness of breath in young adults and adolescents, even in those who do not smoke cigarettes or marijuana. ...

Dr Reddy's soft-launches Sputnik V in India; expects 36 Mn doses in couple of months

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday soft-launched imported COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, with DeepakSapra, a senior executive of the drug-maker, taking the first shot here.The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose retail p...

Hungary govt's plan to sell municipal flats draws fire

Hungarys ruling party has proposed legislation that would force municipalities to let tenants buy tens of thousands of municipally owned rented apartments at deeply discounted prices, a move that NGOs and mayors say could deepen a housing c...

House Republicans elect Trump-backed Stefanik to leadership role

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives elected Donald Trumps candidate Elise Stefanik to their leadership, succeeding Liz Cheney, who they ousted earlier this week for criticizing the former presidents continued false claims of el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021