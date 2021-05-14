Left Menu

Arunachal woman scales Mt Everest, garners praise from Guv, CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:20 IST
Arunachal woman scales Mt Everest, garners praise from Guv, CM
Representative Image. Image Credit: Image Credit:Pixabay

Thirty-seven-year-old Tashi Yangjom, a resident of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, has conquered Mount Everest, joining the ranks of a handful of women mountaineers who have achieved the feat, official sources said on Friday.

Yangjom, an instructor at Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), scaled the world's highest peak on May 11 at 6 am, they said.

''She is the ninth instructor from NIMAS to have successfully climbed the worlds highest peak in a span of three years,'' Institute's Director Colonel Sarfraz Singh said.

Other Arunachalee climbers who scaled the peak include Tapi Mra (2009), Tine Mena (2011), Anshu Jamsenpa (2011), Nima Lama and Kalden Paljor (2011), Tame Bagang (2013), Kishon Tekseng and Taka Tamut (2018).

Governor Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have congratulated Yangjom for the feat.

Yangjom has proved that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are tough, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and meritorious, Mishra said.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu stated, ''Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest.'' PTI UPL RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe and North Atlantic islands next week to put the Biden administrations stamp on climate change policy in the Arctic and warn Russia against interference in the United States, Ukraine and ...

Guj sees 9,995 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths, 15,365 recoveries

Gujarat reported 9,995 COVID- 19 cases and 104 deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally and toll to 7,35,348 and 8,944 respectively, an official said on Friday.The daily addition of cases went below the 10000-...

Prince Harry shares how he used to meet Meghan Markle, hiding from media eyes

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry revealed how he used to meet Meghan Markle when they were dating each other in London away from media eyes. TMZ reported that Prince Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepards Armchair Expert podcast where he re...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021