Left Menu

Vaccination suspended in Mumbai for two days due to cyclone warning

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:01 IST
Vaccination suspended in Mumbai for two days due to cyclone warning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai civic body on Friday decided to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.

There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city.

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added.

Presently, Mumbai has 260 active inoculation centres and 28,41,349 persons have received vaccine jabs including 23,924 on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai via sea route, though it won't hit the city directly, but is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the financial capital of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google, other tech companies support work visas for spouses

By Reena Bhardwaj Google and other tech companies on Friday local time defended work visas for spouses of highly skilled tech immigrantsGoogle is proud to support our nations immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD p...

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...

Lebanese protester shot by Israeli army dies

A Lebanese police official and the countrys official news agency say a Lebanese protester who was hit when Israeli troops fired shots at the Lebanese-Israeli border has died of his wounds.The official said the 31-year-old protester died on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021