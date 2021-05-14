Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:25 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37.9 deg C
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season''s normal, the MeT Department said.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius in the national capital. The humidity oscillated between 74 to 36 percentage, they said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain and drizzle for Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius.

