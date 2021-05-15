Left Menu

Cyclone: Maha CM asks authorities in coastal districts to be alert

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of IMD's warning about Cyclone Tauktae, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

''Be alert and ensure rescue operation wherever necessary,'' Thackeray was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late night on Friday.

Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone and hence the collectors of these districts have been asked to take all necessary precautions in terms of rescue equipments and manpower, Thackeray said.

He said this during a meetingof the Disaster Management Authority that was held to take stock of the preparations to tackle the cyclone, the statement said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

It had also said the weather condition has intensified into a deep depression and it is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night,.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa on May 15-16.

