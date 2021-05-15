Left Menu

Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing 12, injuring hundreds

"There's been so much extreme weather recently." Another tornado struck the town of Shengze, in the Suzhou area of tornado-prone Jiangsu province, killing four people and injuring 149, Xinhua said. Fire officials said the winds damaged electricity facilities and toppled several factory buildings, it added.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:46 IST
Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing 12, injuring hundreds
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two tornadoes ripped through China's central city of Wuhan and a town in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing 12 people and injuring hundreds while destroying homes and property, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

Eight people were reported dead in Wuhan, in Hubei province, with 280 injured after Friday's tornado ripped through the district of Canadian at 8:39 p.m., the agency said. The tornado toppled 27 houses and damaged 130 more, as well as two tower cranes and 8,000 sq. m. (86,111 sq. ft) of sheds at construction sites, it added.

"I've grown up in Wuhan and I've never seen anything like it," one resident of the city posted on China's Weibo app. "There's been so much extreme weather recently." Another tornado struck the town of Shengze, in the Suzhou area of tornado-prone Jiangsu province, killing four people and injuring 149, Xinhua said.

Fire officials said the winds damaged electricity facilities and toppled several factory buildings, it added. Tornadoes often hit Jiangsu in the late spring and early summer.

China's commercial hub of Shanghai, 100 km (62 miles) from Suzhou, was also hit by powerful thunderstorms, prompting weather officials to declare an alert. More heavy storms were expected in Shanghai and other parts of the Yangtze river delta region later on Saturday, the state weather forecaster said.

China faces more extreme weather as a result of climate change, Jia Xiaolong, an official of the forecaster, told reporters late in April, adding that the risk of disasters such as heatwaves and floods was expected to rise in coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Black-ish' to wrap its run on ABC with season eight

ABCs award-winning sitcom Black-ish is set to conclude with its eighth and final season.Kenya Barris, who created the comedy series, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your ...

West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown from May 16-30 to curb Covid spread

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm ...

BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19

By Vishesh Roy The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series aga...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Sixers clinch top seed in East with winSeth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 and the host Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021