Left Menu

Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Tauktae, to cross Guj coast around May 18: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:55 IST
Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Tauktae, to cross Guj coast around May 18: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18.

In a bulletin released at 1:45 PM, the IMD said, ''It (Tauktae) is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening.'' Both the Centre and states have been gearing up to deal with the cyclone that has been building up over the Arabian Sea for days now.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to government sources.

The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The Central Water Commission has also issued a moderate to high-risk alert over watersheds in central and northern parts of Kerala, adjoining south coastal and south interior Karnataka.

The government machinery in Goa has put in place necessary measures to tackle the situation in view of the warning about Cyclone Tauktae.

According to the IMD, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16. The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kar...

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.Get ready to transform your gaming experience ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021