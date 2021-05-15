Left Menu

Germany's Merkel: build political majority vs climate change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands young people's frustration about the pace of efforts to combat climate change but is stressing the need to build political majorities to support effective action. Merkels Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045, five years earlier and with deeper cuts than previously planned.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands young people's frustration about the pace of efforts to combat climate change but is stressing the need to build political majorities to support effective action.

Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to net zero' by 2045, five years earlier and with deeper cuts than previously planned. The move came after the country's top court, acting on complaints filed by individuals and backed by environmental groups, ruled in late April that the government must set clear goals for reducing emissions after 2030.

"I understand — and of course it saddens me a bit — that young people say, man, did we have to go to court before they in the government give us what we are entitled to?'" Merkel said in a recorded online panel discussion at an event Saturday organized by Catholic and Protestant groups. "One of the great advantages of democracy is that of course we now have to keep to this and take the next step,'' Merkel added. "But there also have to be majorities that do the right thing ... and so we must work on these majorities." Germany holds a national election on September 26 in which all major contenders are portraying combating climate change as a priority and Merkel's center-right Union bloc faces a strong challenge from the environmentalist Greens. Merkel herself is not seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in office.

The chancellor said she would like "those who do something for climate protection, for sustainability and for biodiversity" to win, "but we have a lot of work to do — that is not a foregone conclusion." Luisa Neubauer, a member of the Fridays for Future group, told the same event: "To be honest, I think it's very difficult to frame climate protection with a but we're in a democracy' clause because that implies that democracy is standing in our way." "It's obvious that more climate crisis won't do our democracies any good either," she said.

