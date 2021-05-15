Left Menu

12 killed, over 300 injured in tornado strikes in two Chinese cities

Twelve people were killed and over 300 injured when two powerful tornadoes walloped Chinese cities of Wuhan and Suzhou on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction of houses and factories.Eight people were killed and over 230 injured when a tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District of Wuhan on Friday night, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees.The tornado collapsed 27 houses, while another 130 were damaged.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 17:31 IST
12 killed, over 300 injured in tornado strikes in two Chinese cities
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Twelve people were killed and over 300 injured when two powerful tornadoes walloped Chinese cities of Wuhan and Suzhou on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction of houses and factories.

Eight people were killed and over 230 injured when a tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District of Wuhan on Friday night, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees.

The tornado collapsed 27 houses, while another 130 were damaged. Two tower cranes and 8,000 square meters of construction site sheds also suffered damage, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

The tornado blew down power lines, triggering a power outage that has affected 26,600 households in Wuhan. The local power grid has sent staff to fix the glitches and repair works are still going on.

Four people were killed and 19 others injured after a tornado hit the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, according to local authorities.

In Suzhou, the tornado damaged 84 households and 17 companies. It also caused power outages, the bureau added.

The tornadoes came as a surprise to the locals as it is quite rare in the region.

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt, administration, public - all dropped guard after first COVID wave: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

After the first wave of COVID-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandem...

Philippines cuts rice tariffs to ensure food security, fight inflation

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reduced the tariff for imported rice on Saturday to ensure food security and protect consumers in the worlds biggest importer of the grain. The Southeast Asian nation, which is battling elevated inflati...

Two bodies retrieved from Ganga in Ballia, disposed of after last rites: Police

Two bodies found floating in the Ganga in the Ballia district were retrieved and disposed of after the last rites, police said on Saturday.The bodies were found floating on May 13 in the river in Kotwa Narayanpur area under the Narhi police...

‘Police vaccination ambulances’ launched in J-K's Reasi

Police in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi on Saturday started vaccination ambulances after modifying 16 vehicles to help the civil administration to reach the remotest pockets of the district to ensure 100 percent inoculation against COVID-19, off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021