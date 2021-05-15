Cyclone Tauktae has intensified, moving towards Guj: IMD

Cyclonic storm Tauktae has intensified and is heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, though it could bring gusty winds and showers to Mumbai, the IMD said on Saturday.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' by late Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department said, adding it was very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18.

As it would bring very heavy rainfall in that region, cities like Mumbai would not be affected much, the IMD added.

There will be strong winds and heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 17 over north Konkan, including Mumbai, the met department said.

