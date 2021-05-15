Maha: Four killed as building slabs collapse in Ulhasnagar

At least four persons were killed after slabs of a residential building located in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra collapsed on Saturday, officials said, adding 11 people have been rescued.

A search is on for a woman resident of the building who is missing, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident occurred around 1.40 pm in the ground-plus four-storey ''Manorama'' building located in camp no 1, he said.

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs which all landed on the ground floor, trapping people in the process, Kadam said.

He said a team of NDRF personnel has joined rescue operations at the spot.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents, who were taken to a local hospital for first aid, the official said.

A team from the Thane Disaster Response Force is at the scene to help firemen remove the debris and rescue five others who are trapped, he added. The deceased are identified as Monty Milind Parshe (12), Aishwaraya Harish Dodwal (23), Harish Dodwal (40) and Savitri Parshe (60).

One Sandhya Dodwal remains missing and rescue teams are trying to trace her in the debris.

The bodies were extricated from the rubble after a search of more than four hours.

Ulhasnagar Tehasildar Vijay Wakore told PTI that details like the year of construction of the building and the number of its occupants will be known later.

''Our priority is to get the debris cleared and carry out the search operations,'' he said.

