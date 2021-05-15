Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Goa sets up control rooms, NDRF team in state

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:27 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Goa sets up control rooms, NDRF team in state
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government has put in place various measures in view of the IMD's warning about cyclone Tauktae, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising 22 personnel has reached the state, and control rooms are also set up at the district and taluka level, which would remain functional round-the-clock.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16 as the weather condition is very likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae.

The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

''We have kept our force ready to face any kind of eventualities arising out of the cyclone,'' its director Ashok Menon told PTI.

The Emergency Services, with its force of 800 personnel, have taken proactive steps in this regard, he said.

''The cyclonic winds and rains that lashed the state on Friday did not cause much damage,'' Menon added.

The disaster management response forces of the state's two districts - South Goa and North Goa - led by the respective collectors, held meetings on Friday to check the preparedness.

According to officials, the impact of the cyclone is likely to be less severe given that a curfew is in place in the state till May 24 due to the coronavirus situation.

State Ports Minister Michael Lobo said the entire beach belt in this tourist state is currently empty.

''Due to the curfew, all the restaurants and regular activities in the coastal belt are shut. People are also not allowed to move on the beaches. This will help in ensuring that the impact of the cyclone remains minimal,'' he said.

Sanguem tehsil in South Goa witnessed several incidents of falling of trees due to cyclonic winds on Friday.

In a video message, the chief minister said, ''Lifesaving machinery on beaches has been activated under the state Tourism Department''.

He said the NDRF is working in coordination with state departments including Electricity, Water Resources, and the Disaster Management Cell.

Sawant said the state has already issued directions to various sectors including Fisheries.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea for the next three days.

He asked people living in the coastal belt and near banks of rivers to remain alert and take precautions.

''A communication plan with early warning and alarm has also been activated. State Ports department has alerted all ships,'' the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 kills 73 more in Bihar, positivity rate down by nearly half in 10 days

COVID-19 has claimed 73 more lives raising the death toll to 3743 in Bihar on Saturday, even as the government asserted that the situation was improving rapidly and the positivity rate has dipped by more than half in just 10 days.According ...

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

A former IAS officer has been booked for spreading misinformation by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of dead bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia, police said on Satur...

MCFL Q4 profit down 38pc at Rs 15 cr; revenue up at Rs 603 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, ro...

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Gurugram Haryana India, May 15 ANIPNN Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cyberse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021