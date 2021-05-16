Left Menu

Calgary Stampede to proceed with limited events -report

The Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition and festival that is also Canada's biggest and booziest party, will go ahead this year after being pulled in 2020 due to the pandemic, though it will not look and feel the same, an event organizer told CBC Radio.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 03:26 IST
Calgary Stampede to proceed with limited events -report

The Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition and festival that is also Canada's biggest and booziest party, will go ahead this year after being pulled in 2020 due to the pandemic, though it will not look and feel the same, an event organizer told CBC Radio. "It won't be your typical Stampede … it's not the experience that you had in years past," Kristina Barnes, communications manager with the Calgary Stampede, told a CBC Radio programme on Friday.

She said organizers were still deciding whether to include rodeo or the grandstand show in this year's version. Known as "the greatest outdoor show on earth," the Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races, but much of the action happens away from official venues at parties hosted by oil and gas companies.

"The Safest and Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is what we're going to call it this year," Barnes said, adding the organizers are working directly with Alberta Health to ensure Stampede experiences stay "within the guidelines" that may be in effect in July. The event is scheduled to take place between July 9-18, according to the Calgary Stampede website.

Last month, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told reporters the Calgary Stampede can probably go ahead this year as Alberta's coronavirus vaccination campaign accelerates. Barnes and the office of the Alberta premier were not available for immediate comment.

The cancellation of the event last year was a crushing disappointment for Canada's oil capital. The news comes as Alberta has been dealing with a punishing third wave of the pandemic, with the province having among the highest rate per capita of COVID-19 cases in the country. Data released on Friday showed the province had 1,433 new cases, compared with the seven-day average of 1,644.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting enters seventh day

Israel bombed the home of Hamass chief in Gaza early on Sunday and the Islamist group fired rocket barrages at Tel Aviv as hostilities stretched into a seventh day with no sign of abating.At least three Palestinians were killed in Israeli a...

Britain to treble tree planting by 2024 to fight climate change

Britain said it planned to treble tree planting rates over the next three years to help reach its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as part of efforts to fight climate change. The UK wants to push ahead with its environmental pla...

Twelve killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

An explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 12 people during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Eid al-Fitr holiday during a ceasefire.The Taliban insurgent group, which declared the...

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space;' Friends' reunion to air May 27 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Black Panther figure joins London Madame Tussauds for re-openingMarvel superhero Black Panther went on display at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday, the latest addition at the wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021