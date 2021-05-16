Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients

It will, however, cause gusty winds and heavy rain in a few places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.The IMD had also informed the BMC that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 08:45 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday.

The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.

Officials are also contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a precautionary measure because of IMD's announcement that the cyclone may pass close to the city on Sunday.

The BMC had on Friday alerted city hospitals to avoid last-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygen devices.

Suburban rail services in Mumbai will operate on Sunday, the official said.

The IMD on Saturday night said the cyclonic storm Tauktae, the first to hit the Indian Coast this year, has intensified into a ''severe cyclonic storm'' and is heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The IMD had said the storm is likely to pass the Mumbai coast late Saturday or early Sunday from a distance, so minimal damage is expected. It will, however, cause gusty winds and heavy rain in a few places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The IMD had also informed the BMC that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

The BMC has asked ward officers to ensure hoardings do not fall on the road and to remove them if they fall. The 24 ward officers have been told to be ready with manpower and equipment and prepare shelter homes in case people living near low-lying areas need to be relocated, the official said.

The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 with wind speed gusting up to 175 kmph, the IMD said.

On Saturday night, the storm was around 220 km south- southwest of Panaji and 590 km south-southwest of Mumbai, resulting in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane reports 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Thane has added 1,490 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,99,451, an official said on Sunday.Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people...

Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

Fighters of a local militia opposed to Myanmars junta have pulled back from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault by combat troops backed by artillery, a member of the group said on Sunday. The United States and Britain call...

Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes off Japan's southeast coast -EMSC

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.8 struck on Sunday off the southeast coast of Asahikawa in Japan, the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC said.The quake hit at a depth of 10 km 6 miles, EMSC said. ...

Israeli airstrikes hit buildings, roads in Gaza

Israeli warplanes have struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021