Left Menu

Cyclone: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power supply in COVID hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:27 IST
Cyclone: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power supply in COVID hospitals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said an alert has been sounded in coastal districts of the state in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, and the state administration has braced up to ensure uninterrupted electricity and oxygen supply in COVID-19 hospitals.

Thackeray gave the assurance to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a virtual meeting in the morning on the preparedness for tackling the cyclonic storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' and is approaching the Gujarat coast.

The IMD has forecast high speed winds along and off south Maharashtra-Goa and adjoining Karnataka coasts over the next couple of days.

During the meeting, Thackeray said jumbo COVID-19 centres and other facilities can protect patients from rain.

But, in view of the cyclonic storm, some patientsfrom Mumbai and other areas have been shifted to safer places.

He said all steps have been taken to ensureoxygen production plants on the coastline and transport of oxygen to rest of the state remain unaffected.

Thackeray also informed that residents along the coastline have been moved to safer places and disaster management units have been activated.

Collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Palghar districts and Mumbai municipal commissioner have been instructed to ensure that the oxygen production plants of 900 metric tonne capacity along the sea coast are safe, he said.

Officials of the electricity and public works departments are also on alert, the CM said.

He said arrangements have been made to ensure 12 to 16-hour oxygen backup in districts to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

''A total of 160 metric tonne of oxygen is expected to reach Maharashtra from Jamnagar in Gujarat by Monday. If there are problems in the Jamnagar plant due to the cyclone, arrangements have been made to get the additional stock from other places,'' he said.

Thackeray said fishermen were also returning to the coast from the sea.

He also informed the Union minister that the state has adequate stock of medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to start evacuating parts of west coast as cyclone approaches

India is preparing to evacuate thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast as a powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning in the state of Gujarat.It is very likely to intensify further during the ...

Puducherry adds 1,961 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises

The union territory of Puducherry reported 1,961 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 84,506, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.Thirty-two more people succumbed to the virus durin...

Free Wi-fi now at 6,000 railway stations

The railways has enabled free Wi-Fi at its 6000th station as the facility went live at Hazaribagh Town of Jharkhand on Saturday, the national transporter said.The railways provided Wi-Fi facility first at the Mumbai Railway station in 2016,...

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021