Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday.The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:01 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai
Visual representation of Cyclone Tauktae (Photo/IMD) Image Credit: ANI

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone.

However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

''Latest track forecast, CS could come at arnd 19N Lat on 17 May afternoon, but could far more than 200+ km. Still N Konkan; Mumbai Thane Palghar could hv hvy-vry hvy RF at isol places. Raigad Extremely HR is possible. Strong winds, rough sea, Rain 16-17 May,'' tweeted KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has not received rains since Sunday morning though the sky is mostly overcast.

However, the weather mainly remained windy in the city, resulting in the falling of four trees in the western suburbs.

Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room.

Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time.

The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD had said in its bulletin earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Black Panther figure joins London Madame Tussauds for re-openingMarvel superhero Black Panther went on display at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday, the latest addition at the wa...

Israeli strikes kill 33, topple buildings in Gaza City

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 33 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territorys militant Hamas rulers nearly...

Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID hospital at Hisar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated a 500-bed emergency COVID-19 hospital set up at O P Jindal Modern School in Hisar.In April, stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL had announced that the school owned ...

Experts say prolonged poll campaign helped COVID cases jump in rural Bengal

Experts believe a prolonged election campaign helped spread the Covid pandemic in Bengals largely rural hinterland.Since the announcement of elections on February 26, till Saturday the number of active cases in West Bengals districts other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021