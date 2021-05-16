Left Menu

4 killed as heavy rains and flood hit Lanka

While two persons, including a 32-year-old man, died in flood in Aluthwatta area in Galle city, a 55-year-old man was buried alive after a mound of earth collapsed on his house in Kegalle district.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:16 IST
At least 4 persons have died and over 11,500 others affected due to heavy rains and floods prevailing in several parts of Sri Lanka for the last few days, according to a media report. While two persons, including a 32-year-old man, died in flood in Aluthwatta area in Galle city, a 55-year-old man was buried alive after a mound of earth collapsed on his house in Kegalle district. Another person was drowned in floodwaters in Wariyapola district, Colombo Page newspaper reported on Friday, quoting data from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to DMC officials, 11,542 people belonging to 2,750 families in seven districts -- Galle, Matara, Kurunegala, Kegalle, Gampaha, Colombo and Kalutara -- have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions.

Significant rainfall were received in many parts of the island nation and the Kalu, Kelani, Nilwala, Gin, Attanagalu Oya and Ma Oya rivers are overflowing. Certain low-lying areas are inundated and several incidents of earth slips have also been reported.

Meanwhile, the Navy has deployed 15 relief teams in the areas which are susceptible to inundation in the districts of Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle and Matara, news portal newsfirst.lk reported on Sunday.

