Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters Odd News SummaryReuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Rescued British yachtsman lands in Sydney's COVID-19 quarantine
A British yachtsman has been placed in mandatory coronavirus quarantine in a hotel in downtown Sydney after being rescued from his sinking craft in rough waters, Australian police said on Sunday. Australian media said the 40-year-old was sailing to Sydney from Tahiti.
