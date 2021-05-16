Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rescued British yachtsman lands in Sydney's COVID-19 quarantine

A British yachtsman has been placed in mandatory coronavirus quarantine in a hotel in downtown Sydney after being rescued from his sinking craft in rough waters, Australian police said on Sunday. Australian media said the 40-year-old was sailing to Sydney from Tahiti.

