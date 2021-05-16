Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Mandaviya reviews preparedness of ports along western coast

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:26 IST
With Cyclone Tauktae fast approaching the Gujarat coast, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of ports and maritime boards of all states along India's western coast.

''Reviewed the preparedness of all ports and maritime boards of all states of western coast of India, pertaining to the Cyclone Tauktae.

''Directed to take every steps to ensure safety of people with least possible damage. Ports assured the readiness to combat the situation,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman.

