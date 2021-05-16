Left Menu

Cyclone effect: Light rains, gusty winds in parts of MP

Parts of Madhya Pradesh received light showers on Sunday evening as a result of cyclonic storm Tauktae that is raging far off in the Arabian sea, which also brought gusty winds at some places in the state, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.The cyclone brought drizzles and stormy winds in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain and Jabalpur divisions.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:40 IST
Cyclone effect: Light rains, gusty winds in parts of MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Madhya Pradesh received light showers on Sunday evening as a result of cyclonic storm Tauktae that is raging far off in the Arabian sea, which also brought gusty winds at some places in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone brought drizzles and stormy winds in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain and Jabalpur divisions. Winds blowing at the speed of up to 32 kilometres per hour (KMPH) were recorded at some places, P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI.

''A trough line from central Arabian sea to west Madhya Pradesh across Konkan, Goa, North and Madhya Maharashtra due Tauktae brought moisture to Madhya Pradesh. The moisture incursion is causing showers and winds,'' he said.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at the speed reaching 40-50 KMPH are very likely to blow at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh in the next two days beginning Monday.

Similarly, winds are likely to blow at the speed of 30-40 KMPH at isolated places in eastern MP in the coming two days, the official said.

According to Saha, Sidhi and Umaria districts recorded three mm rainfall each in the evening.

The senior meteorologist said the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees was recorded at Raisen and Shajapur districts on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders' attempts to light communal bomb will blow up in their faces: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit out at the BJP leaders parroting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths provocative statement on Malerkotla, warning that they are trying to light the bomb of communal hatred in the...

UK PM Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure 'shameful racism'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure shameful racism.Johnson was responding in part to a video posted online earlier on Sunday showing a ...

COVID-19: Telangana faces shortage of black fungus drug, cases rise to 48

The rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus amongst COVID-19 patients, and shortage of necessary drugs required for the treatment have become a matter of concern in Telangana. So far 48 cases of the fungal infection caused by the stero...

South Africa's Eskom to cut electricity nationwide after breakdowns at 7 power plants

South Africas Eskom will implement nationwide scheduled power cuts from 1700 local time 1500 GMT until Tuesday due to breakdowns at seven of its power plants in the last 24 hours, the struggling state utility said on Sunday.Eskom said in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021