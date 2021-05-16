Cyclone effect: Light rains, gusty winds in parts of MP

Parts of Madhya Pradesh received light showers on Sunday evening as a result of cyclonic storm Tauktae that is raging far off in the Arabian sea, which also brought gusty winds at some places in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone brought drizzles and stormy winds in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain and Jabalpur divisions. Winds blowing at the speed of up to 32 kilometres per hour (KMPH) were recorded at some places, P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, told PTI.

''A trough line from central Arabian sea to west Madhya Pradesh across Konkan, Goa, North and Madhya Maharashtra due Tauktae brought moisture to Madhya Pradesh. The moisture incursion is causing showers and winds,'' he said.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at the speed reaching 40-50 KMPH are very likely to blow at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh in the next two days beginning Monday.

Similarly, winds are likely to blow at the speed of 30-40 KMPH at isolated places in eastern MP in the coming two days, the official said.

According to Saha, Sidhi and Umaria districts recorded three mm rainfall each in the evening.

The senior meteorologist said the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees was recorded at Raisen and Shajapur districts on Sunday.

