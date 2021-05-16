Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.6 deg C

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasons average, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. The minimum temperature was recorded 21.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the seasons average, it said. The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the moderate category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:41 IST
Representative image

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded 21.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, it said. The relative humidity was recorded 53 per cent. The minimum and maximum on Monday is likely to settle around 24 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The weathermen has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning. The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ''moderate'' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 155 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

