Heavy rain forecast at some places in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely occur at some places in Jodhpur and Udaipur division in Rajasthan on Tuesday as an impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

A Met department official said most of the impact of the cyclone will be there in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which rainfall up to 200 mm may occur at isolated places in Udaipur division.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone will also bring down temperature by four to five degrees.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Pali, Bhilwara and Udaipur. In Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places on May 19.

Meanwhile, Dabok in Udaipur recorded 11 mm rainfall on Sunday, while Pali was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius. PTI SDA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

