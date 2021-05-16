Left Menu

Man dies after falling off flyover as motorcycle skids

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old man died after falling off a flyover as his motorcycle skidded following rains at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on Chikhali flyover in Shanti Nagar area around 9 pm, they said.

The deceased, identified as Rajkumar, was a native of Karnataka. He lived in a rented house in Koradi near Nagpur and worked in a company, police said.

According to an official, the accident took place when he was heading to Koradi on his motorcycle with his colleague, who was pillion riding.

''Due to the sudden showers, the road had become slippery, due to which their motorcycle skidded while passing from the flyover. After hitting the bridge railings, Rajkumar fell off the flyover and died,'' the official said.

The pillion rider later narrated the incident to the police.

''Despite wearing a helmet, Rajkumar suffered grievous injuries in the accident. Police are investigating whether his motorcycle was hit by any other vehicle,'' he added.

A case of accidental death was registered at Shanti Nagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

