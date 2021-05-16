Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Shah talks to Goa CM; reviews preparations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and took stock of the preparedness for cyclone Tauktae in the coastal state, officials said.

Shah took stock of the situation, availability of resources and deployment of central and state government agencies, they said.

The home minister had also reviewed the cyclone preparedness of Gujarat, Maharashtra and two Union territories on Sunday and ''specifically'' stressed that all health facilities, including those for COVID-19 treatment, falling in the affected areas should be secured along with the patients.

Two persons died in Goa on Sunday in separate incidents caused due to gusty winds triggered by cyclone Tauktae, which also damaged hundreds of houses and blocked some highways in parts of the state as trees fell at several points, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' and is approaching the Gujarat coast.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman.

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18, the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 175 kmph.

