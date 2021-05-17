Left Menu

Science News Roundup: China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing; New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet.

17-05-2021
Science News Roundup: China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing; New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet. The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on a vast plain known as Utopia Planitia, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said.

New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

A team of palaeontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago, Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said on Thursday. The new species, named Tlatolophus galorum, was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was recovered, allowing experts to compare it to other dinosaurs of that type, INAH said.

