Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology. The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST and at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)