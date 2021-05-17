Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:29 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

''There has been no damage or casualty,'' Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said.

On July 16 last year, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was recorded near Rajkot in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

