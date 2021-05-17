Left Menu

Noted virologist quits Centre's panel on genome sequencing

Days after pointing out that scientists are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking noted virologist Shahid Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel that conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus. Jameel announced his plan to step down in a meeting of INSACOG held on Friday, said two officials who were part of it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:10 IST
Noted virologist quits Centre's panel on genome sequencing
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Days after pointing out that scientists are facing ''stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking'', noted virologist Shahid Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel that conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus.

Jameel announced his plan to step down in a meeting of INSACOG held on Friday, said two officials who were part of it. Calls and messages to Jameel went unanswered. An official said the virologist did not give any reason for why he was quitting. Last week, Jameel had written a piece on the second wave of coronavirus in the 'New York Times.

''All of these measures have wide support among my fellow scientists in India. But they are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking. On April 30, over 800 Indian scientists appealed to the prime minister, demanding access to the data that could help them further study, predict and curb this virus,'' he said in the piece. ''Decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control. The human cost we are enduring will leave a permanent scar,'' he added.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 national laboratories that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 25 last year after new variants of coronavirus like the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants emerged. These labs are Department of Biotechnology - National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani; DBT-Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; Indian Council for Medical Research – National Institute of Virology, Pune; DBT- National Centre For Cell Science, Pune; Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; DBT- Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad; DBT-InSTEM/ National Centre For Biological Sciences, Bengaluru; National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience, Bengaluru; CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, and National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi.

INSACOG has been carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants. However, it came under criticism after the second wave of coronavirus swept the country.

Earlier this month, Jameel had told Reuters, ''Policy has to be based on evidence and not the other way around.'' ''I am worried that science was not taken into account to drive policy. But I know where my jurisdiction stops. As scientists we provide the evidence, policymaking is the job of the government,'' Jameel had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

Luis Surez knew success wouldnt come easy at Atltico Madrid.He didnt expect it to be this hard, though.Surez came to the rescue for Atltico when its Spanish league title chances suddenly appeared to be slipping away on Sunday, scoring an 88...

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the worlds COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1 of its 23 million people vaccinate...

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmars election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on Monday in its final report. The Feb. 1 coup cut short a d...

Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

French Open champion Iga Swiatek said securing a spot in the top 10 of the world rankings was evidence her game had become more consistent after the Pole struggled with some frustrating results following her maiden Grand Slam triumph last y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021