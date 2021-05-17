Left Menu

Mumbai Airport shut from 11 am to 2 pm due to cyclone alert

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:13 IST
Mumbai Airport shut from 11 am to 2 pm due to cyclone alert
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast. "The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time of May 17," CSMIA said in a notification.

