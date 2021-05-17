Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Overnight showers, high speed winds in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:22 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Overnight showers, high speed winds in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighboring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the ''very severe cyclonic storm'' Tauktae was heading towards Gujarat, officials said.

There was no water-logging anywhere in the metropolis, but trees were uprooted at several places, they said, adding that no casualty was reported so far.

In view of the high-speed winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic, and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighboring Thane, a railway spokesperson said.

Efforts were on to restore the train movement on the route, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

This was a ''prompt decision'' taken for the safety of commuters, the MMRDA said.

''#TauktaeCyclone. Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm now.

Mumbai 160 km Veraval Guj 290 km Take care ...North Konkan, Mah coast and Guj,'' KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, tweeted.

In another tweet earlier, he said Mumbai was quite windy and asked citizens to take care and keep a tab on updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

''#TauktaeCyclone Today morning at 0700 hrs Mumbai much much windy now, Overcast Sky, now mod rains and can pick up soon. No water logging so far...,'' Hosalikar tweeted.

According to the BMC, the island city received 8.37 mm rainfall between Sunday 11 pm and Monday 7 am, while the eastern and western suburbs received 6.53 mm and 3.92 mm downpour, respectively, during the same period.

Light spells of rain continued since 7 am on Monday, a BMC spokesperson said, adding that there was no water-logging anywhere in the city.

The IMD said moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri districts over the next three hours.

According to civic officials, around 34 incidents of tree fall were reported in Mumbai since Sunday, but they're no report of any injury to anyone.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has deployed officers of its transport and power wings at various locations, including control rooms for disaster management.

On Sunday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday.

According to civic officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy were on alert as Cyclone Tauktae intensified to a very severe cyclonic storm and was passing close to Mumbai.

Six flood rescue teams of the Mumbai fire brigade were deployed at Chowpatty and five temporary shelters each was kept ready in 24 civic wards of the city to shift citizens there if required, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

Luis Surez knew success wouldnt come easy at Atltico Madrid.He didnt expect it to be this hard, though.Surez came to the rescue for Atltico when its Spanish league title chances suddenly appeared to be slipping away on Sunday, scoring an 88...

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the worlds COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1 of its 23 million people vaccinate...

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmars election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on Monday in its final report. The Feb. 1 coup cut short a d...

Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

French Open champion Iga Swiatek said securing a spot in the top 10 of the world rankings was evidence her game had become more consistent after the Pole struggled with some frustrating results following her maiden Grand Slam triumph last y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021