Cyclone Tauktae: Coast Guard rescues 12 fishermen off Kochi coast

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Monday said it rescued 12 fishermen stranded around 35 nautical miles off the Kochi coast amid rough seas due to the incoming Cyclone Tauktae on the night of May 16. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, Tauktae has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast by the evening. Indian fishing boat Jesus stranded 35 nautical miles off Kochi. ICG ship Aryaman rescued the boat with 12 crew.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it rescued 12 fishermen stranded around 35 nautical miles off the Kochi coast amid rough seas due to the incoming Cyclone Tauktae on the night of May 16.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae has turned into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'' and is expected to hit the Gujarat coast by the evening.

''Indian fishing boat Jesus stranded 35 nautical miles off Kochi. ICG ship Aryaman rescued the boat with 12 crew. The boat took under tow by the ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to Kochi on May 16 night. All crew safe and healthy,'' the ICG said on Twitter.

The IMD, which had earlier not predicted that Tauktae would intensify into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'', said its rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday.

It now has a wind speed of 180-190 kmph, gusting to 210 kmph.

Cyclone Tauktae's intensity will reduce when it hits the Gujarat coast this evening, according to the IMD.

