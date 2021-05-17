Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:45 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake took place at 10:07 am at a depth of 165 kilometers north of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-05-2021, 10:07:39 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 91.88, Depth: 165 Km, Location: 371km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Earlier today, a low-density earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat.

The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot. No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants.For the past 1...

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation WF announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.These grants provide medical resources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021