Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake took place at 10:07 am at a depth of 165 kilometers north of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-05-2021, 10:07:39 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 91.88, Depth: 165 Km, Location: 371km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Earlier today, a low-density earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat.

The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot. No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

