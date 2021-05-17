Left Menu

AP Pollution Board develops app for management & disposal of biomedical waste from COVID hospitals

We are closely monitoring the collection, transportation, and treatment of the COVID-19 medical waste and a mobile app has been developed for this purpose, Parida said. All hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing laboratories in the state have to mandatorily register on the app and update the biomedical waste generation and segregation details. Biomedical waste generated during COVID-19 patient isolation, testing, and care needs special consideration.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:25 IST
AP Pollution Board develops app for management & disposal of biomedical waste from COVID hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has developed a mobile app for effective management and scientific disposal of biomedical waste from Covid-19 hospitals and quarantine centres.

Over 600 notified Covid-19 hospitals in the state are now generating about 38 tonnes of biomedical waste per day and scientific disposal of this has posed the biggest challenge for APPCB, according to its Chairman A K Parida.

Chittoor district, which has a higher caseload of coronavirus, is generating 5.70 tonnes of biomedical waste on an average per day, followed by East Godavari 5.13 tonnes.

Kadapa district is generating the lowest of 0.24 tonnes per day.

''We have prescribed detailed guidelines for treatment and scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste at hospitals, quarantine centres and even at homes. We are closely monitoring the collection, transportation and treatment of the COVID-19 medical waste and a mobile app has been developed for this purpose,'' Parida said.

All hospitals, quarantine centres and testing laboratories in the state have to mandatorily register on the app and update the biomedical waste generation and segregation details.

''Biomedical waste generated during COVID-19 patient isolation, testing and care need special consideration. There are 12 Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities (CBMWTF) connected to the notified COVID-19 hospitals for scientific disposal of the medical waste. We are tracking the transportation to the CBMWTF through GPS,'' the APPCB Chairman said.

Parida said Continuous Ambient Air Quality (CAAQ) was also being monitored at the CBMWTFs to ensure that the emission standards were within the permissible limits.

''The APPCB has prescribed detailed guidelines for handling, treatment and disposal of COVID-19 waste at healthcare facilities, quarantine centres, home care, sample collection centres and laboratories. Patients in home isolation are required to hand over the domestic hazardous waste in a separate yellow bag to the respective civic bodies, which in turn will be handed over to the nearest CBMWTFs for disposal as bio-medical waste,'' Parida said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Nearly 150,000 people were moved from their homes in the Indian state of Gujarat to safety on Monday and authorities closed ports and a main airport as the most intense cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast. Cyclone Tauk...

SC directs Raju, arrested in sedition case, be kept at Army hospital at Secunderabad till further orders.

SC directs Raju, arrested in sedition case, be kept at Army hospital at Secunderabad till further orders....

Uttarakhand reports first black fungus death

A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient has died of mucormycosis or black fungus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, according to hospital officials, marking the states first fatality from the fungal infection.The man died as he was...

HK stocks end higher as techs track Wall Street bounce

Hong Kong stocks closed firmer on Monday, as tech and materials firms tracked Wall Street strength, while investors appeared to show scant reaction to Chinas lacklustre economic data. The Hang Seng index rose 0.6, to 28,194.09, while the Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021