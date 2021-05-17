Left Menu

Mumbai airport to remain shut till 4 pm due to cyclone alert

In the wake of the cyclone, the closure of flight operations at Mumbai Airport has been extended till 1600 hours on May 17, CSMIA said in its latest statement. Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:36 IST
All operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will now remain shut till 4 pm in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, the private airport operator said on Monday. CSMAI had earlier decided to suspend flight services from 11 am to 2 pm. “In the wake of the cyclone, the closure of flight operations at Mumbai Airport has been extended till 1600 hours on May 17,” CSMIA said in its latest statement. Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport. A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per the CSMAI.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the cyclonic storm was heading towards Gujarat, officials said.

