Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds at 114 kmph strike Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:12 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds at 114 kmph strike Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sealed to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

This was the highest wind speed recorded so far during the day, they said.

The wind speed of 114 kmph was recorded around 2 pm at the weather station based at Afghan Church in south Mumbai's Colaba area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Earlier, around 12.15 pm, the weather station recorded a wind speed of 111 kmph, it said.

The BMC has set up 60 automatic weather stations across Mumbai for day-to-day monitoring of the climatic conditions in the metropolis.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai center said its Colaba observatory recorded a wind speed of 102 kmph around 11 am.

The Bandra-Worli sea link was closed for traffic in view of the strong winds and people were asked to take alternate routes, a BMC official said.

Due to the strong winds, some plastic sheets covering the roof of a common passenger area at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai were blown away in the morning, a railway official said.

The area was cordoned off and the railway staff immediately attended to it, he said.

Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm''. It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Four districts of Kerala under triple lockdown; borders sealed

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 PTI The boundaries of four major districts in Kerala, which report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state,were sealed and restrictions were further intensified on Monday as a seven-day triple lockdownan...

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways have reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the m...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120 pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat...

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021