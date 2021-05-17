Left Menu

Tauktae: Raigad receives 23.42mm rains, 839 homes damaged

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Raigad in coastal Maharashtra received 23.42 millimeters of rainfall till 9 am on Monday in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, with the region also experiencing gusty winds since midnight that partially damaged 839 houses, a senior official said.

A release from the district collector's office said 8,383 people belonging to 2,263 families staying in homes along the seafront had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

It said a 50-year-old woman, identified as Neeta Naik, died in Uran in a wall collapse while selling vegetables by the roadside.

A red alert has been sounded in the district, the release said.

Assistant Fisheries Commissioner Suresh Bharti said all boats that were out in sea along the 240 kilometer coastline of the district had returned safely, while 25 boats from Mumbai were anchored in Dighi Port in the district.

