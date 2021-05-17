Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, six dead

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:58 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, six dead

Six people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.

According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone so far.

A total of 547 people have been evacuated till now, it said, 290 people are currently taking shelter in the 13 relief camps that have been opened.

Damages to a total of 333 houses, 644 poles, 147 transformers, 3,004.3 meters of lines, 57 km of road, 57 nets and 104 boats have been reported so far, it said adding that, agriculture crop loss has been estimated in about 30 ha till now and horticulture crop loss is about 2.87 ha.

The Met department has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to affect Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Officials on Sunday had said, as the cyclone system was moving further north, towards the Maharashtra coast, the impact of cyclone is likely to reduce from Monday over the state.

Around 1,000 trained personnel from fire force, police, coastal police, home guards, SDRF have been deployed in the three coastal and neighboring districts for rescue and relief operations, and NDRF teams have also been roped in.

Meanwhile, officials said, all 9 crew stranded on tug 'Coromandel' have been rescued.

Indian Navy's ALH helicopter has rescued four seamen stranded onboard the Tug which had run aground close to the coast of New Mangalore, while 5 of them were rescued by boat, they said, adding that they are being provided medical treatment.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has thanked the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for the rescue operation.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

