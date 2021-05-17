Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to, Maha, Gujarat, Goa CMs, Daman & Diu LG on cylone response

The India Meteorological Department IMD has said that Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa besides the lieutenant governor of Daman and Diu regarding preparation and response to deal with cylone Tauktae.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sealed to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai, civic officials said.

Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm''. It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said. Modi had on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone's fallout in a high-level meeting which was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned.

