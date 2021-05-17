Left Menu

Science News Roundup: New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

A team of palaeontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago, Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said on Thursday. The new species, named Tlatolophus galorum, was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was recovered, allowing experts to compare it to other dinosaurs of that type, INAH said.

