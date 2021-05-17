Left Menu

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:11 IST
Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal region, where six persons died.

Under the influence of the extremely severe cyclonic storm, Mumbai and its adjoining districts were lashed by heavy rains and high-speed winds during the day.

According to an official statement, six persons died, while nine others received injuries in storm-related incidents in the coastal region.

Three persons died in Raigad district, while Thane and Sindhudurg districts reported two and one deaths, respectively, it said.

A total of 12,500 people were shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure, the statement said.

The statement said while damage to property was reported in the coastal and a few other districts, electricity supply to COVID-19 care centres there remained uninterrupted.

The chief minister took stock of alternate power supply system, the statement said.

Thackeray asked the district administrations to remove fallen trees and electricity poles from roads and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The CM also reviewed the damage caused by the storm to boats of fishermen from the affected areas, the statement said.

The statement said the cyclone damaged 2,542 structures partially, while 6 got destroyed completely in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Thackeray also held discussion with senior India Meteorological Department scientist KS Hosalikar and was told that the cyclone was 180km from Mumbais coast and its speed will get reduced to 70 km to 80 km per hour as the time progresses.

The cyclone will reach Gujarat between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday and its speed is likely to be 175 km per hour, an official said, according to the statement.

The official said Mumbais suburbs received more than 120 mm rainfall, while the Colaba area (in the city) recorded 100 mm to 120 mm rainfall over the past six hours, the statement said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed the chief minister that patients from three COVID-19 centres in Mumbai were shifted safely elsewhere.

The corporation said the work of removing uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles is on in the city.

The statement said an orange alert ((heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places) was issued for Mumbai in view of the cyclone and added air services at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended due to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stopped work on Gandak river channel in West Champaran by Uttar Pradesh government: Bihar minister

Patna Bihar India, May 17 Bihar government on Monday said that work on Gandak river channel being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in West Champaran district was out of alignment and it had been stopped. Bihar Water Resources Ministe...

COVID-19: Punjab sees 194 more fatalities; case tally crosses 5 lakh-mark

Punjab on Monday recorded 194 more COVID-related fatalities, taking the toll to 12,086, while 6,947 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,04,586 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.The number of new cases was lower than the 7,038 regi...

Chile stocks, peso, bonds plunge after govt suffers defeat in constitution vote

Chiles peso plunged on Monday and its IPSA stock exchange took a sharp hit after the ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, hindering its ability to check...

Germany to offer free COVID-19 shots for all adults from June 7

Germany will stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, paving the way for the entire adult population to get free immunizations from that date onwards, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. The decisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021