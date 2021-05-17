Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.

In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, four Rajasthan cities, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur have secured the 8th , 11th, 29th and 36th rank among the 100 smart cities of the country, the state government said Monday in a statement.

The Centre accords the ranking taking into account various factors, including the smart city plan implementation, the ongoing work and tendering process besides the utilisation of funds and provision of the utility certificates to the Centre from time to time, the statement said.

State's Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said four cities of Rajasthan -- Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota -- have been secured the Smart City Mission rankings. Under the Smart City Mission, the four cities have incurred an expenditure of Rs 1,563 crore against a total amount of Rs 1,845 crore received for various projects. Out of the project amount of Rs 3,965 crore in four cities, 138 works worth Rs 448 crore have been completed and 178 works worth Rs 2,772 crore are in progress while 17 works worth Rs 145 crore are under process.

