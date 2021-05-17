Left Menu

Seven killed in rain-related incidents since May 12 in Kerala: CM

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:14 IST
Seven rain-related deaths have been reported in Kerala since May 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The state isgetting over the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, he told reporters here.

As of 3 pm today, there are 5,235 persons from 1,479 families in 175 disaster relief camps in the state that were started in the wake of the cyclone, he said.

''Of these, 2,034 were men, 2,191 were women and 1,010 were children.The highest number of 1,427 persons is in Ernakulam district followed by 1,180 in Thiruvananthapuram,'' he said.

Giving the break up of those dead, Vijayan said two each were killed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts, and one each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

He said 310.3 km of roads were damaged in the heavy rains along with 34 anganwadis, 10 schools and 11 primary health centres, while 1,464 houses were partially damaged and 68 completely damaged, the chief minister said.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

