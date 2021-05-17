Light rains lash Uttar Pradesh

Parts of Uttar Pradesh received light rains and thundershowers in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Monday.

There was a rise in day temperature in several divisions of the state, including Agra, Gorakhpur and Meerut, weather officials said, adding the highest was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Banda district. Besides this, night temperatures rose in Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Agra and the lowest was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius in Basti.

In the last 24 hours, very light to light rain or thundershower occurred in isolated places of western UP while very light rain or thundershower occurred in the eastern part of the state, the department said. It forecast rain or thundershower in a few places on Tuesday and warned against probable thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

It made similar predictions for Wednesday.

