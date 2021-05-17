Left Menu

Gusty winds coupled with rains caused by very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae led to collpase of roofs of houses and uprooting of utility poles in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.Three people sustained minor injuries, they said.At least 190 instances of partial structural damage such as roof collapse, uprooting of poles etc have been reported in the district since Sunday.A total of 90 people from Bhor tehsil were shifted to safer places due to gusty winds, as per the district disaster management cell DDMC.In Shirur tehsil, two people sustained minor injuries after a house was damaged partially.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:37 IST
Cyclone: Winds, rain partially damage 190 structures in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gusty winds coupled with rains caused by very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae led to collpase of roofs of houses and uprooting of utility poles in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.

Three people sustained minor injuries, they said.

At least 190 instances of partial structural damage such as roof collapse, uprooting of poles etc have been reported in the district since Sunday.

A total of 90 people from Bhor tehsil were shifted to safer places due to gusty winds, as per the district disaster management cell (DDMC).

''In Shirur tehsil, two people sustained minor injuries after a house was damaged partially. Two goats and as many sheep died due to electrocution in Baramati tehsil,'' said an official from the DDMC.

In Mulshi tehsil, around 75 instances of the partial structural damage were reported.

The tin shed roof of a private school blew away due to the strong winds and the office of a gram panchayat also sustained damage.

''Since Sunday, atotal of 190 instances of partial structural damage have been reported in Mulshi, Khed, Maval, and Bhor tehsils in the district. Around 90 people in Mulshi tehsil were shifted to safer places as a preventive measure,'' said the officer.

