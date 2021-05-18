Left Menu

Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in western India

A powerful cyclone that slammed into India's west coast was set to weaken on Tuesday, the weather office said, as tens of thousands of people were moved out of its path. Trees were uprooted and storm surges reported in coastal villages and towns of Gujarat state where cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful in more than two decades, made landfall late Monday packing gusts of up to 210 kph (130 mph).

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:02 IST
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in western India
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A powerful cyclone that slammed into India's west coast was set to weaken on Tuesday, the weather office said, as tens of thousands of people were moved out of its path.

Trees were uprooted and storm surges reported in coastal villages and towns of Gujarat state where cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful in more than two decades, made landfall late Monday packing gusts of up to 210 kph (130 mph). More than 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-gujarat-state-braces-most-severe-cyclone-over-two-decades-2021-05-17 in Gujarat as authorities shut ports and major airports.

Take will weaken to a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin, from a "very severe" storm. The cyclone has already killed at least 16 people and left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, the authorities said.

The Indian navy said it had rescued 146 people from one of two barges that were adrift near the Mumbai coastline, adding that surveillance planes and helicopters had been deployed to scour the seas. The storm piles more pressure on Indian authorities already struggling with a staggering caseload of COVID-19 infections.

Authorities are concerned about disruptions to the transportation of medical oxygen to hospitals due to the storm. "Our priority is to clear the roads, so there is no impact on oxygen movement," said Gaurang Makwana, the top official of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

The Biden administration has agreed to let about 250 people a day through border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge in the United States, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 146 people rescued from barge P305

At least 146 personnel have been rescued so far from the barge P305 which sunk after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on Monday, the Defence Public Relations Officer PRO said on Tuesday. It also said that the aeri...

FOCUS-Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

When Chinas Zijin Mining paid 1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners.The companys pre-deal jitt...

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a false image of the government is being built at the cost of Indian lives. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021