Left Menu

Cyclone: Mumbai records highest ever 24-hour rain in May

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:45 IST
Cyclone: Mumbai records highest ever 24-hour rain in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae, with a weather expert claiming it to be the highest 24-hour downpour in May in the recorded history.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai center, the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 230.3 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Besides, the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 207.6 mm rain during the same period.

As per the IMD's calculations, rainfall above 204.5 mm is considered as extremely heavy, ''Mumbai (Santacruz): 230 mm in last 24 hrs due to cyclone effect, this is the highest 24hrs rain in Mumbai in May in the recorded history. #CycloneTauktae,'' Vineet Kumar, a researcher on cyclones in the north Indian Ocean at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, tweeted on Tuesday.

The IMD's head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune, KS Hosalikar retweeted Kumar's post.

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighboring areas on Monday when the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae passed close to the coast here while moving towards Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I understand I can't play every Test but communication should be clear: Broad

Stuart Broad is loathe to the idea of missing a Test but the seasoned England pacer doesnt mind being rested sometimes either as long as the communication is clear, something, which he believes, did not happen when Ed Smith was national sel...

Cyclone in western India weakens further, biggest private port reopens

A cyclone that slammed into Indias west coast weakened on Tuesday and the countrys biggest private port reopened, while authorities said clearing roads was a priority to ensure steady supply of oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.Mo...

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games....

COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to provide details of foreign vaccine manufactures

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concern Departments to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such appli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021