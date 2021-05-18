Left Menu

COVID-19: Online registration hurdling inoculation of labourers in Uttarakhand

The compulsory requirement of registering online to get a vaccine shot is coming in the way of labourers and their families getting inoculated as they are mostly illiterate and do not have gadgets, according to officials. The SOP issued by the Uttarakhand government has kept the movement of labourers in the organised and unorganised sectors free even during a curfew to keep construction works going unhindered, but there is no arrangement yet on how labourers and their families will get vaccinated. The government has made it clear that online registration is a must to get the vaccine.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:22 IST
COVID-19: Online registration hurdling inoculation of labourers in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The compulsory requirement of registering online to get a vaccine shot is coming in the way of labourers and their families getting inoculated as they are mostly illiterate and do not have gadgets, according to officials.

The SOP issued by the Uttarakhand government has kept the movement of labourers in the organised and unorganised sectors free even during a curfew to keep construction works going unhindered, but there is no arrangement yet on how labourers and their families will get vaccinated.

''The government has made it clear that online registration is a must to get the vaccine. Poor labourers who are mostly uneducated and illiterate find it difficult to register online for vaccination. They do not even have the gadgets that are needed for online registration,'' Assistant Labour Commissioner KL Gupta said.

Around seven thousand labourers are registered in Rishikesh who work on different projects in the town and the nearby rural areas, he said.

Apart from that, thousands of labourers have also engaged separately in the laying of the Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line and the Chardham all-weather road project.

''As they are also privately engaged by people at their homes for building purposes apart from working on big government projects, labourers can be potential super-spreaders of the virus if they remain unvaccinated and keep moving from one place to another,'' Gupta said.

If the problem is not addressed urgently, it may also undo all that has been done so far to control the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, he added.

The assistant labour commissioner said he is going to bring this problem to the notice of his department head so that something is done without much delay to resolve it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...

Amy Adams-starrer 'Disenchanted' starts filming

The much-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams 2007 Disney movie Enchanted has started production.The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of streaming service Disney Plus.Titled Disenchanted, the follow-up movie, being directed b...

Treat PIL seeking expansion of FAME scheme, inclusion of hydrogen-powered vehicles as representation: Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of e...

Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN

A major fire broke out at the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem early on Tuesday, disrupting power production.The blaze was noticed in the conveyor belt area of the plant following which officials began dousing operations, official source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021