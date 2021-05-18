Left Menu

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated areas in several districts including Jaipur on Wednesday, the department said.

18-05-2021
Rajasthan receives rains triggered by cyclone Tauktae   Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Several places in Rajasthan recorded rainfall triggered by'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several areas in Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rainfall triggered by cyclone Tauktae during the last 24 hours, IMD officials said on Tuesday, adding that heavy rainfall is likely on Wednesday.

Bhilwara recorded the maximum of 50 mm rainfall followed by Chittorgarh which received 25 mm rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, Dabok received 20.6 mm rainfall, Vanasthali 20 mm, Sawai Madhopur 16 mm, Bundi 14 mm, and Ajmer 11.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. It predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Pali, and Jalore districts on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated areas in several districts including Jaipur on Wednesday, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

